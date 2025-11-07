Sunny skies and 90s for the Coastal Bend this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Above average temperatures today and tomorrow in the 90s
- Cold front arrives Sunday morning cooling us off and drying us out
- Similar to our last cold front we'll see fire danger increase after its passage
- Rain chances for now remain best with the cold front arrival over the next seven days, but even that is only sitting around ~15% or less
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 91F
Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm
Temperature: 64F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 91F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!