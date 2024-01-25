Sunny & dry!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! What a difference we're seeing this morning with drier conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Drying out today!
- Temperatures near average
- Sunshine returns later this morning
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NNE at 5 to 10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, tranquil
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph
Friday: Cloudy skies, breezy
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Have a terrific Thursday!