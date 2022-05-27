Summer-like holiday weekend ahead

High pressure aloft which some call the "heat dome" will be over south Texas through the weekend keeping us in a hot, dry weather pattern. The onshore flow will cause the humidity to increase.

Overnight low clouds will develop at the coast but will move out early in the day leaving us with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will reach the upper 90s to 100 inland to the upper 80s to 90 at the coast with south-southeast winds increasing to 20-25 mph during the day. The windiest days will be Sunday and Monday.

Heat indices will reach 100-105 Saturday and 100-107 Sunday and up to 109 degrees Monday during peak heating.

It will stay dry through Monday but tropical moisture will move in from Gulf next Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us a chance of isolated t-showers late Tuesday and Wednesday but as of now, it doesn't look like much rain.