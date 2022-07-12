After a record high of 100 Sunday and reaching 98 Monday, we're ready for a break but there isn't much of one in the forecast.

There is a disturbed area of weather in the northern Gulf that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring and gives a low chance of development later this week. At this time it doesn't look like it will come here as it is forecast to hang closer to the central Gulf coast and drift slowly east.

Some tropical moisture may make it to the south Texas coast later this week but only stray coastal showers are possible with little to no rainfall.

It will continue to be hot and humid this week with above average temperatures. High temperatures Tuesday will reach 100-104 inland, upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach 108-114 Tuesday.

The Saharan dust layer is forecast to arrive in South Texas by the weekend giving us hazy skies and could reduce our air quality a bit.