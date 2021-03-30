Strong wind gusts will usher in cooler air

A cold front will move through Wednesday by early afternoon and shift our winds to the north with strong wind gusts up to 40 mph. Cooler air moves in Wednesday night and we'll stay cooler than normal through Friday before slowly warming this weekend. Only a brief light shower is possible with the front as our dry weather pattern continues.

Tonight will be mild and muggy with areas of fog under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a changeable day as a cold front moves through. Winds will start from the southeast in the morning then switch to the north and becoming gusty in the afternoon and evening. A few brief showers are possible with the front but little to no rainfall is expected with under a tenth of an inch. Northeast winds will increase to 20-28 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph late Wednesday, ushering in cooler air.

Thursday will be cooler, starting off near 50 and staying in the 60s under partly sunny skies with a cool northeast wind at 15-25 mph.

We'll stay mild Friday, reaching the lower 70s as winds shift to the east-southeast and increase as we head into Saturday.

The warming continues for Easter Weekend with a breezy day Saturday and high temperatures in the upper 70s, climing to near 80 for Easter Sunday. We'll have a lot of clouds around this weekend with a stray shower chance.