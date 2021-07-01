Seasonably hot and humid Friday into the weekend

There will be more dry time to get outdoors Friday and Saturday before moisture increases again late in the weekend. Isolated showers are still possible through Saturday but many areas will remain dry and temperatures will go up slightly.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s and heat indices at 102-106 Friday and Saturday. Winds will stay fairly light from the south-southeast at 6-12 mph Friday and up to 15 mph Saturday afternoon. Nights will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

Upper level disturbances will drop in from the north starting Sunday as atmospheric moisture increases. Showers are expected to develop Sunday but will be widely scattered and end by early evening.

For the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration Sunday, the weather will be hot and humid with an afternoon high of 92 and heat index up to 103. There is a chance of a t-shower through the day but it looks dry at fireworks time with the 9 PM temperature at 85 and a light southeast breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Winds will stay fairly light through the weekend, coming in from the east-southeast up to 15 mph. It will be a bit more breezy Monday and Tuesday as winds increase up to 20 mph.

Tropical showers will become numerous as we head from Monday through Wednesday with locally heavy rain possible early next week and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.