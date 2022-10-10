Rising humidity through Wednesday

It will feel a bit more like summer the next few days as the humidity rises with southeasterly winds. Temperatures will also come in above average through Wednesday, only dropping a couple degrees behind a weak cold front which moves through early Thursday.

Little to no rainfall is expected with the front as moisture will be limited. A few showers are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the front moves through but rainfall amounts will be light.

Humidity will drop slightly behind Thursday's front but rise again as we head into the weekend. Moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend which will give us a chance of isolated showers Sunday.

A cold front is forecast to move through next Monday, bringing a better chance of rain and cooling temperatures a few degrees by next Tuesday.

FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s inland, low 70s in Corpus Christi and upper 70s island.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to low to mid 80s island and southeast winds increasing to 10-18 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s inland and mid to upper 80s island with southeast winds at 8-15 mph. There is a slight chance of showers.

Thursday: Morning shower chance, partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s inland to low 80s island and north winds in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon at 8-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and east winds shifting to the southeast at 8-15 mph.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and humid Saturday with highs near 90 inland to mid 80s at the island and southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance and highs near 90.