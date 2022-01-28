Rain Thursday night into Friday morning

We'll have a cool, damp night as showers increase ahead of a cold front which will move through by early morning.

Showers will be most likely from midnight to 7 AM then decrease through the morning.

Friday will be windy and cool with northerly winds at 15-25 mph and temperatures in the 50s as clouds decrease in the afternoon.

Skies will clear out and it will be cold Friday night with lows in the 30s. Freezing temperatures are expected in our northern inland counties Friday night. Corpus Christi will drop to near 33 by early Saturday morning and low 40s on the island.

After a cold morning, Saturday will be cool but pleasant with abundant sunshine and light winds, shifting to the southeast. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly but we'll warm to near 70 by afternoon and southeast winds will increase to 15 mph as clouds increase later in the day.

Showers will develop late Sunday night into Monday with the best chance of rain Monday morning as an upper level wave moves through. Temperatures will reach near 70 Monday and into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

An Arctic cold front will move through late Wednesday, sending much colder air into south Texas next Thursday. Freezing temperatures are possible next Thursday and Friday nights.