Rain increasing Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today, much like the past couple of days, is off to a humid start with air-you-can-wear! Temperatures are starting out in the mid-70s to low 80s, feeling like the upper 80s for some. Stray showers are also developing and will likely be more numerous throughout the day. In fact, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will ramp up into Thursday. Temps also stay above average through the weekend.

Big changes are on the way next week! Our weather will flip back to Fall starting Sunday night into Monday morning. A cold front will bring more rain and drastically drop temps by at least 30 degrees!

Have a wonderful day!