Quiet Coastal Bend weather through midweek, but isolated showers and storms return Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Enjoy the fair and dry weather, because Gulf humidity returns in a big way by Thursday. Along with isolated showers and storms, expect heat indices well over 105 degrees.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Some patchy daybreak fog expected Wednesday
- More humidity and isolated showers/storms Thursday and Friday
- Hot and humid with heat advisories possible this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear, with patchy fog developing toward daybreak
Temperature:
Low near 70
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 12 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
East southeast 16 to 28 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 25 mph
Today and Wednesday idea for outdoor activities, but humidity quickly returns late week, along with low-end rain chances.