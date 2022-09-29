Pleasant weather continues with low humidity

We have a Coastal Flood Advisory until 10 AM Friday and a high rip current risk through Thursday due to long period swells from Hurricane Ian.

Long period swells will develop significant runup on area beaches, resulting in beach and/or dune erosion. Numerous low lying coastal roads may be closed. Beach roads may be impassable. Low-lying property, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure could be inundated along the immediate waterfront. Some shoreline erosion may occur.

Wave heights 5-8 feet Wednesday night will peak through tomorrow night with wave heights 6-9 feet and decrease to 4-6 feet Friday afternoon. Small Craft Advisory conditions will continue through Thursday evening.

The dry air flow around high pressure to our north and hurricane Ian will continue to keep us in sunny skies and low humidity through Saturday. Humidity will gradually climb Sunday through early next week but there is no rain in the forecast through Tuesday.

Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures near 60 inland to the mid 60s in Corpus Christi and lower 70s on the islands with light northerly winds.

Thursday and Friday look beautiful with a mild morning and plenty of sunshine which will heat afternoon temperatures up to near 90. Winds will stay at 8-16 mph from the northeast-east.

It will be slightly cooler at night Friday and Saturday nights with lows near 60 in Corpus Christi, upper 50s inland and low 70s on the islands as skies will remain clear with light winds.

Days will stay mostly sunny this weekend and humidity will remain low with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.