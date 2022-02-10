Pleasant weather continues before the next cold front this weekend

Our tranquil weather continues until Friday then the wind and cooler air are back as a cold front moves through Saturday. It doesn't look like the front will bring much rain with only isolated showers but it will cool us down Saturday night and Sunday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows near 40 inland and near 50 at the coast with light winds.

Some high clouds will move through Thursday and Friday and days will be mild with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland to mid to upper 60s coast. Winds will remain light, under 12 mph from the southeast in the afternoon.

The next cold front will move through Saturday morning with isolated showers and low rain amounts, under a quarter inch. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s Saturday and it will become windy with northeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning. Winds will be breezy Sunday morning and decrease in the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll start warming up again for the first half of next week with days back into the 70s by Tuesday and into Wednesday.

It will be windy next Tuesday and Wednesday as we see a tight pressure gradient as low pressure develops in north Texas. Southeast winds of 20-30 mph and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Wednesday.

Another cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us down again for the end of next week but not much, if any rain is expected with it.