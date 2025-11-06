Patchy fog returns Thursday morning as temperatures continue to rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog expected Thursday morning
- No meaningful rainfall expected this week
Warming up
The week-long warming trend continues. You've probably noticed that in the afternoons, but cool mornings have kept a 'fall feeling' in the air. A gradual increase in humidity is also underway and it will warm morning temps a bit by the end of the week. By Friday, we'll be waking up to the 60s with afternoon highs in the 90s! Humidity won't be oppressive, so don't expect the same 90s we experience over the summer.
The big cool down
Our next cold front is still expected to arrive very early on Sunday morning. This front will make for a breezy week, especially on Sunday once the front has passed the Coastal Bend. Temps look to take a big dip, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Monday. A second, reinforcing cold front is still expected to arrive late Monday, but it may not delay the eventual warm-up that comes after the initial front for as long. Overall, one this looks to be constant: no meaningful rainfall is expected over the next seven days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear skies, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 61ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a wonderful evening!