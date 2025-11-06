CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected Thursday morning

No meaningful rainfall expected this week

Warming up

The week-long warming trend continues. You've probably noticed that in the afternoons, but cool mornings have kept a 'fall feeling' in the air. A gradual increase in humidity is also underway and it will warm morning temps a bit by the end of the week. By Friday, we'll be waking up to the 60s with afternoon highs in the 90s! Humidity won't be oppressive, so don't expect the same 90s we experience over the summer.

The big cool down

Our next cold front is still expected to arrive very early on Sunday morning. This front will make for a breezy week, especially on Sunday once the front has passed the Coastal Bend. Temps look to take a big dip, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Monday. A second, reinforcing cold front is still expected to arrive late Monday, but it may not delay the eventual warm-up that comes after the initial front for as long. Overall, one this looks to be constant: no meaningful rainfall is expected over the next seven days.

Patchy fog returns Thursday morning as temperatures continue to rise

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Clear skies, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a wonderful evening!