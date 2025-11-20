Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible for our Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're seeing some patchy fog develop this morning that will dissipate after the sun rises

Spotty showers are also possible throughout the morning hours

Feels like temperatures in the 90s today and tomorrow

Rain chances have decreased, but are still there for this weekend(20-30%)

With all our moisture in place we'll have feels like temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer than actual air temperatures as we head into the afternoon. Spotty shower activity is also possible through the morning hours with this afternoon looking drier for most of us. This weekend we'll hold on to some weak rain chances around 20-30% which isn't as strong as it looked earlier this week but we'll still take it! As we head into next week things get a little messier with the potential for another cold front working into the region. If it holds its strength we could see temperatures dip below average by the Thanksgiving holiday! Unless of course it starts to stall out similar to our more recent cold fronts. We'll keep an eye on it so make sure to check back for updates to the forecast through the coming days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 72F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly Cloudy with Isolated showers

Temperature: 88F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Thursday Coastal Bend you've almost made it to the weekend!