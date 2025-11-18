Partly cloudy skies today with a breezy afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Partly cloudy skies today with noticeable humidity in the air
- Feels like temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s today and tomorrow
- Rain chances increase from tomorrow and hold on into the weekend
Today we're looking at more moisture in the atmosphere and as a result more partly cloudy skies for our Tuesday on the way. Air temperature should get into the upper 80s today but that moisture will also make us feel like we're in the low to mid 90s outside today and tomorrow. By the end of the week and into the weekend we'll see more upper level support work into the south-central United States giving us a weak cold front
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Temperature: 87F
Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid
Temperature: 71F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers
Temperature: 87F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great start to your Tuesday Coastal Bend!