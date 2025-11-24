Partly cloudy and warm today, but relief is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Partly Cloudy and humid today in the mid to upper 80s
- Cold front Wednesday morning cools us off to near or below average by Thanksgiving
- Better rain chances work in by the weekend around 20-40%
Today we're starting off pretty warm in the low to mid 70s with dew points not too far off Luckily the winds we have in place are breaking up most of the fog before it can rally set up across most of our neighborhoods. Rain chances remain best to the north of us this afternoon, but we could see a stray one work in towards the Beeville area. Our next cold front is on the way though working in by Wednesday and cooling us off as well! Current model guidance puts us around the 50F mark Thanksgiving morning with a daytime high in the low 70s which hopefully ends up holding true! Following this we'll see more moisture return to the area for the weekend bringing rain chances back to the area also.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Temperature: 87F
Winds: S 10-20 mph, G 20-30mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid
Temperature: 69F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 86F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!