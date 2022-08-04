Not as windy but still hot and humid

Friday is looking like another typical August day with highs near 100 inland to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s to 90 at the coast. Southeast winds will be a bit lighter, staying at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon as skies remain a bit hazy due to the Saharan dust.

As the Saharan dust moves out his weekend, tropical moisture will move in from the Gulf giving us a chance of a few showers and t-storms Saturday. It's another one of those situations though where a few lucky areas will get rain while many stay dry.

Coastal areas will have the best chance with slightly more coverage but showers will be more isolated inland. Heavy downpours will be possible with any t-storms that develop but those will be isolated.

Temperatures will come down a few degrees Saturday but will go back up to our typical August heat and humidity for early next week. At this time, next week looks mainly dry as high pressure aloft remains in control.

The tropics are quiet for now but we will need to watch closely as activity normally ramps up during August.