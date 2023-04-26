Next weak cold front arrives early Thursday

We'll have another warm, muggy night with lows in the upper 60s inland to the low 70s at the coast under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front is forecast to move through Thursday morning with a few showers and thunderstorms possible through midday. Heaviest rain is expected to move south of our area but for us, up to a quarter inch of rain is possible in widely scattered showers.

Thursday afternoon will be mild with high temperatures staying in the 70s with north-northeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s and east-southeast winds under partly cloudy skies.

Widely scattered showers and t-storms will move in by early Saturday morning and taper off by afternoon with the next cold front which arrives early in the morning.

It will be cooler Saturday with high temperatures in the 70s for highs with breezy north winds at 15-22 mph.

Sunday will be warmer, reaching into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.