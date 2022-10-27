Next cold front arrives Friday

A southerly air flow increased our humidity and clouds Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will move through midday Friday with scattered showers and isolated t-storms possible from late Thursday through early Friday then drying out in the afternoon. Cooler, dry weather will give us a nice start to Halloween weekend.

FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and t-storms with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms early in the day with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Winds will shift to the northwest in the afternoon, ushering in cooler air for Friday night and the weekend.

Friday Night: Clear, breezy and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and low to mid 60s coast.

Weekend: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and breezy north winds up to 20 mph. It looks chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s inland to lower 60s coast. Sunday will be slightly warmer, reaching the lower 80s with north winds shifting to the east up to 13 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. The evening looks great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures falling from the mid 70s to the upper 60s with increasing clouds.

Monday night: Increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible and lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and isolated t-storms with highs in the upper 70s.