New Year's Weekend Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

It is the last Friday of 2023! With no changes in our weather pattern, high pressure is still concentrated in the Coastal Bend, providing clear skies and pleasant conditions in the afternoon and cold and brisk evenings.

Today we start the morning with temperatures in the Similar to yesterday, during the afternoon hours temperatures will increase to the low to mid 60s. Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

Over the holiday weekend, onshore flow will briefly return which will increase high temperatures on Saturday to the upper 60s. On New Year's Eve afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. In the evening hours when we'll be ringing in the new year, conditions will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Our cold front will move in early New Year's Day cooling afternoon highs back to the low to mid 60s.

Rain chances return early next week.

Have a wonderful and safe New Year's!