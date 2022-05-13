Near record heat the next several days

We are at 7 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher officially in Corpus Christi and it looks like the stretch of 90 degree days will continue into next week.

We are almost halfway through May and haven't had any measurable rainfall and are 4.71" below average for the year. Lakes continue to drop and the combined total of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon is at 46 percent.

Fortunately the humidity has dropped slightly so it's not as sticky as we head into the weekend. Nights will cool into the upper 60s inland to mid 70s at the coast.

We'll have morning clouds and plenty of afternoon sunshine from Friday and for the weekend which will heat temperatures into the mid to upper 90s inland to the mid to upper 80s at the coast.

Days will be breezy to windy as southeast winds increase to 15-20 mph each day. Winds will increase early next week to 20-25 mph.

If you are heading to the beach, stay shallow if getting into the water. There is a moderate rip current risk. Surf is expected to reach 3-4 feet with southeast winds at 15-20 mph.

We'll have a full moon Sunday which will rise at 8 PM and a total lunar eclipse. The partial lunar eclipse will start at 9:27 PM with the full eclipse starting at 10:29 PM and mid-eclipse at 11:11 when the entire moon will appear blood red. The full eclipse ends at 11:53.

Looking ahead, there is still no rain in sight for next week as high pressure aloft dominates our weather. Above average temperatures and below average rainfall are expected through late-May.