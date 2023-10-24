Muggy and windy evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Humidity is in full gear across the area due to moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma and southeast winds.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s. Winds from the southeast will dip a bit from this afternoon to 13-20 MPH.

Just like the past couple of days this week, stray showers are possible during the overnight and early morning hour. Tomorrow will yet again be very humid and windy with a forecast high of 89 degrees.

A cool down is in sight as we're tracking a cold front moving in next week!

Have a good night!