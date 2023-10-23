Muggy and breezy with stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Overnight showers and storms made for a damp start here in the Coastal Bend. Stray showers may return this afternoon, but the best rain chances are yet to come. Windy and muggy conditions will steal the show today: expect southeast winds 20-25 mph, gusting higher. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Rain will be scarce at the beginning of the week, but better rain chances return for the end of the week. It's a good idea to keep an umbrella on hand for those stray to isolated showers; you'll definitely need it for scattered showers expected at the end of the week.

Have a marvelous Monday!