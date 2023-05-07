Watch Now
Mostly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid this afternoon; thin line thunderstorms NW counties

A warm and humid environment will prevail this week for the Coastal Bend, while waves of instability will gradually improve rain chances and culminate with a heavy rain threat for the weekend.
Posted at 2:59 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 15:59:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance interacting with a moist, unstable airmass along a surface boundary is bringing thunderstorms to our northwestern counties this afternoon. Expect stray to isolated thunderstorms through midweek, increasing to become numerous to widespread moving into and through the weekend.

A generally stable atmosphere early in the week will become more volatile as a series of disturbances migrate through the region.

Consensus has it for thunderstorms to become numerous to likely on Friday and become likely through the weekend, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.

Meanwhile, near- to above-normal temperatures will combine with humid Gulf air to bring afternoon heat indices of between 95 and 105 degrees.

A south southeasterly breeze will gust between 20 and 30 miles an hour each afternoon. Daytime temperatures will linger in the 80s (lower to middle 90s inland), with overnight readings in the 70s.

