Mostly sunny skies with humidity slowly rising today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dew points starting a little higher today and are on the rise through the week ahead

Temperatures area also on the rise pushing close to 90F by this Sunday

Rain chances remain low through the seven day forecast with some slight increases going into the middle of next week

Looking at the week ahead you can expect some sunny and humid conditions into the weekend and next week. Luckily the increasing moisture and upper level energy on the way is leading to an increase in rain chances by next week, but with so long to go there's still plenty of time for that forecast to change. Temperature wise we're on the warm up trying to push the 90F mark by Sunday into Monday before we look for a steady cool down going into the 10 day forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Calm

Temperature: 65F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Humid

Temperature: 86F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a good morning and a great Thursday!