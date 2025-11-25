Mostly sunny skies today before tonight's cold front cools us off for tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog through our morning commute hours dissipates after the sun comes up
- Mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s
- Cold front arrives late tonight bringing breezy, cool, and dry conditions for tomorrow
This morning we're seeing a little bit of patchy fog for our inland communities that should dissipate after the sun has risen for a bit. This afternoon we'll expect mostly sunny skies with daytime highs getting to the mid 80s "feeling like" the low 90s at times. Rain chances exist towards our southern viewing area, but overall I think most of us remain dry today. Then for the rest of these weekdays we'll see pleasant conditions in the 70s for daytime highs after a morning low near 50F for Thanksgiving! Better rain chances start to work back in as we go into the weekend before the next cool down could move into our area by early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Warm
Temperature: 86F
Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool
Temperature: 61F
Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild
Temperature: 73F
Winds: N-NE 15-25 mph
I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!