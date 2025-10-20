Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly Sunny skies and heat index near 100° for our Monday

Sunrise Forecast: Monday, October 20th, 2025
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Daytime highs get into the low and mid 90s this afternoon
  • More moisture in the air has feel like temperatures pushing to the triple digit mark
  • Rain chances increase slightly as we head into Friday and Saturday sitting around 20-30%

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and above normal temperatures

Temperature: 92F

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid

Temperature: 73F

Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny skies

Temperature: 93F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great start to your week Coastal Bend!

