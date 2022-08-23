More rain chances this week, best chance north

A weak cold front is moving slowly south through Hill Country and will stall just south of San Antonio Tuesday through Thursday. Waves of low pressure aloft riding along this boundary will produce showers and t-storms, some which could drift south into the Coastal Bend.

The best chance of rain will be Wednesday and Thursday before the front washes out and the air dries a bit. There will still be isolated rain chances Friday and into the weekend but not as widespread.

Highest rain totals in the next few days are expected in our northern counties while those living farther south won't see as much. Any t-showers that develop could produce heavy rainfall as tropical moisture will pool near the frontal boundary.

Temperatures will be seasonal Tuesday, reaching the mid to upper 90s inland to upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will reach 105-110 during peak heating as the humidity remains high.

Temperatures will come down a few more degrees for Wednesday and Thursday due to more cloud cover and better rain chances. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will stay fairly light this week from the southeast at 6-15 mph.

