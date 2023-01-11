More fog tonight then windy and warm Wednesday

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday with possibly a record high temperature in Corpus Christi with a forecast high of 85. Cooler air will move in Thursday with northerly winds behind a cold front. Unfortunately there is no rain with the front.

Areas of dense fog are possible again tonight with lows in the low 60s inland to at the coast.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny, windy and warm with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s inland to lower 70s at the coast. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 30 mph.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning but moisture will stay to our north. Northerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph and keep humidity low Thursday. There is an elevated fire danger due to the gusty winds and low humidity and the dry brush around the area.

Thursday and Friday nights will be chilly with lows in the lower 40s inland to near 50 at the coast.

Friday's highs will stay in the upper 60s but we'll warm this weekend into the lower 70s Saturday to upper 70s Sunday under mostly sunny skies and breezy afternoons.