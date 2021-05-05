More "Chamber of Commerce" weather for Thursday

"Chamber of Commerce weather" will continue as we head into Thursday but by the weekend, it will be more typical of late spring with wind and humidity. Temperatures will come up to near 90 by Mother's Day. There is no rain in the forecast through early next week except for a stray shower chance Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s inland to near 70 at the coast with light northeast winds.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s and northeast to east winds at 8-16 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs in the mid-80s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Weekend: Partly cloudy, very warm, humid and windy with highs in the upper 80s and nights in the low to mid-70s. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust to 30 mph at times.

