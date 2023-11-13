Monday brings more rainfall for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

You'll need the rain gear for one more day, but the end to our rainy streak is almost here! This weekend's much-needed rainfall has been beneficial. We've cut our rainfall deficit roughly in half, which is fantastic! Heavier rainfall began Sunday night and will continue into this Monday. Despite heavy rainfall today, the rain will come to an end late tonight. Additional rainfall accumulations up to one inch are possible today. Temperatures will stay consistent today, near 60ºF. Windy conditions continue through late tonight with north winds 15-25 mph.

Once the rain ends, pleasant weather will return to our forecast. Expect sunshine and highs in the 70s through next weekend. Dust off your sunglasses for the rest of the week.

Have a marvelous day!