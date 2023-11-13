Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monday brings more rainfall for the Coastal Bend

Expect rainfall to taper off late tonight, despite heavier downpours
Stefanie's WX 11-13-23
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 09:55:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

You'll need the rain gear for one more day, but the end to our rainy streak is almost here! This weekend's much-needed rainfall has been beneficial. We've cut our rainfall deficit roughly in half, which is fantastic! Heavier rainfall began Sunday night and will continue into this Monday. Despite heavy rainfall today, the rain will come to an end late tonight. Additional rainfall accumulations up to one inch are possible today. Temperatures will stay consistent today, near 60ºF. Windy conditions continue through late tonight with north winds 15-25 mph.

Once the rain ends, pleasant weather will return to our forecast. Expect sunshine and highs in the 70s through next weekend. Dust off your sunglasses for the rest of the week.

Have a marvelous day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019