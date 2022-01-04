Milder today, but more cold fronts on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After about 24 to 36 hours of a cold Canadian air mass causing below normal temperatures in our area, we’ll begin to see return flow off the Gulf of Mexico resulting in rising temperatures.

Temperatures started in the 30s for many Coastal Benders this morning, but as high pressure continues to move off to our east, we’ll get a southerly wind and that will drive high temperatures today into the low 70s with mainly sunny skies and a breezy wind around 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will be even warmer as temperatures climb back around 10-20 degrees above seasonal averages, but it will still be a nice day with lots of sunshine as humidity creeps back up as well.

Temperatures have been on a roller-coaster ride the last several days. We'll continue to see that through the rest of the week, into the weekend and even into early next week as we’ll a couple of more weak cold fronts move into the area.

The first front will arrive Thursday morning. That one looks to move through dry with plenty of wind.

We could see a few coastal stray showers late Friday and into Saturday, but most of us will continue to stay dry.

The next front won’t arrive until Sunday evening, we’ll warm back near 80 for Saturday and Sunday afternoon and this front will have the opportunity to bring us a few more showers in the area.

It's definitely not a washout, but it’s our best opportunity for some rainfall in the next seven days. Unfortunately, it will only be isolated at best with totals around a few tenths to a quarter inch for those who do get the rain.

Today: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine, breezy and milder…High: 71…Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: More humidity, some patchy fog possible, cool and partly cloudy…Low: 51…Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Humidity continues to rise, warmer and lots of sunshine…High: 79…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Weak cold front arrives early, not as warm, less humid and windy…High: 74…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Friday: Cooler, less windy and a pleasant day…High: 65…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Warming trend takes over again, a stray coastal shower possible, many stay dry and it’ll be windy…High: 78…Wind: S 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Very warm and muggy with mainly cloudy skies, cold front arrives late in the day with isolated showers…High: 80…Wind: S 10-15 mph, turning northerly late.

Have a great day!