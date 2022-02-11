Mild day Friday before a cold front arrives Saturday

The weather looks great as we end the work week with more sunshine Friday and warmer temperatures but we'll cool back down this weekend.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning with isolated showers and low rain amounts, under a quarter inch. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s Saturday and it will become windy with northeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Skies will clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday morning. Winds will be breezy early Sunday morning and decrease through the day with high temperatures staying in the lower 60s.

Valentine's Day looks sweet with mostly sunny skies and a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, although it will be cool during the evening hours.

We'll start warming up again for the first half of next week with days back into the 70s by Tuesday through Thursday.

It will be windy next Tuesday and Wednesday as we see a tight pressure gradient as low pressure develops in north Texas. Southeast winds of 20-30 mph and strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible Wednesday.

Another cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us down again for the end of next week but not much, if any rain is expected with it.