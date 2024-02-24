Mild and dry weekend, but windy and warmer early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong south to southeast flow over the Coastal Bend will raise humidity and temperatures over the next few days, but expect a cold front late Wednesday, followed by cooling with a chance of showers late week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fair skies with warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend

Strong onshore flow early next week will have winds gusting over 30 mph

A cold front late Wednesday brings no rain but does lower temperatures

An upper-air disturbance should dampen us with isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with increasing humidity

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny but very windy

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 16 to 30 mph

If you don't mind the wind, weather will be great through the weekend. Look for warm and humid early in the work week, with cooler and showery later.