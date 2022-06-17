Less haze but more heat as we head into the weekend

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sprawling ridge of high pressure aloft will stay in control of our weather and there isn’t much of a change as it looks dry with temperatures going up a few degrees through the weekend.

Skies will be brighter as the Saharan Dust is moving out but is forecast to return around the middle of next week.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s at the coast to the mid-70s inland. Days will continue to be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s inland, low to mid-90s in Corpus Christi, and upper 80s at the beaches.

It won't be as windy the next few days as southeast winds stay under 20 mph through the weekend with heat indices reaching 103 to 108 each day through the weekend.

There is nothing in the tropics that will affect us in the next 7 days but we'll keep watching. Forecast models indicate possible moisture moving into south Texas around the start of July.