Kingsville assesses damage from Wednesday's big storm

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville was one of the Coastal Bend cities that was hit hardest by yesterday's storms.

The community still is feeling the effects from that deluge as damages are being assessed.

Water from yesterday's rains is starting to collect by the Santa Gertrudis Creek.

The water is now below the road and Kingsville Police Department soon will take off the barricades that are blocking the roads.

Earlier this morning, Janine Reyes of the City of Kingsville sent out a press release that stated have already receded.

But the ground is saturated and there is still a possibility of rain in the forecast.

Reyes also said that residents in Ricardo and Riviera should be mindful of rising creeks.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid told KRIS 6 News on Wednesday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management would be surveying damages today.

Later today, we will be speaking with him in reports you see on KRIS 6 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.