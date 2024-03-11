Humidity returns to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Partly cloudy this morning before sunshine breaks through later in the day
- Humidity will increase through the week
- Tracking showers & t-storms toward the end of the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny and humidity will begin to build
Temperature: 75°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine
Temperature: 79°
Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: 85°
Winds: SE 5 - 10 mph
Have a great day!