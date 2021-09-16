Humidity coming back up and seasonably hot

We've enjoyed the lower humidity the past few days but as winds shift to the southeast, it will start to climb Friday. Typically hot and humid weather is expected through the weekend.

Stray to isolated showers will be possible as a trough of lower pressure drifts toward the coast this weekend. Most of the moisture will stay out over the Gulf but a few showers will be possible along the coast this weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s from Friday through the weekend with nights in the mid 70s. Far inland area will reach into the upper 90s.

Afternoon heat indices will reach 100-107 as the onshore flow bring the humidity up with our southeast breeze.

Fall officially begins next Wednesday with the Autumnal Equinox and it looks like a weak cold front will move through south Texas, giving us scattered showers Wednesday and cooling temperatures slightly with a northerly breeze by next Thursday.