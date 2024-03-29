CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy almost Friday (Thursday)!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clouds will build tonight
- Muggy conditions continue through the weekend
- Winds will increase tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: More clouds and breezy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tomorrow: Warm, humid and windy
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and still windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a good night!