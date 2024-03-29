Watch Now
Humid and windy

Our warming trend begins with some gusty winds
Expect sunny skies Tuesday then mostly cloudy and windy midweek
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 21:28:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy almost Friday (Thursday)!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Clouds will build tonight
  • Muggy conditions continue through the weekend
  • Winds will increase tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: More clouds and breezy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tomorrow: Warm, humid and windy
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and still windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a good night!

