Hot, windy and humid start to the weekend

Oppressive heat will be here for the start of the weekend but some relief is in the forecast starting Sunday as a weak cold front moves into south Texas.

The high pressure dome which has kept us in this hot weather will shift to the south starting Sunday as a low pressure area aloft moves into the central states.

Upper level disturbances moving around this upper low will continue to move through south Texas through Wednesday, keeping our chance of showers going. However, showers will be widely scattered.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy and hot with dangerous afternoon heat indices of 105 at the coast and up to 114 inland with southeast winds at 18-28 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. High temperatures will reach near 100 inland Saturday, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to upper 80s at the beaches.

Sunday's temperatures will come down slightly, to the lower 90s inland to mid 80s coast under partial sunshine. The humidity will still be high with heat indices from 100-108 Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible but much of the day will be dry.

The chance of rain will continue on and off through next Wednesday with isolated to widely scattered showers. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be highest in our inland areas with over an inch possible but along the coast less than a half inch is expected

