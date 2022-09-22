Hot weather for the start of fall

Fall begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:04 PM Thursday as the sun's direct rays will be over the equator.

South Texas will be baking under sunny skies Thursday and Friday as high pressure aloft remains over us.

Patchy fog is expected early Thursday morning in our inland areas with pockets of dense fog possible.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 at the coast through Saturday. Winds will start off light in the morning and shift to the east-southeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

The upper level high pressure area will shift to the west and allow a trough of lower pressure to move in by late in the weekend. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas next early Monday, cooling temperatures slightly by next Tuesday but we'll still be hot.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday through early Monday but not much rain is expected and it looks like the air will dry out Monday afternoon as winds shift to the north briefly.

The tropics are active with major hurricane Fiona and tropical storm Gaston in the Atlantic but neither are expected to directly affect the United States. We are closely watching a tropical wave near the Windward Islands which has a high chance of strengthening as it heads west. At this time, forecast models bring it into the Gulf by the middle of next week, possibly as a hurricane. We will watch it and have updates.