Hot weather continues with rising humidity

The heat continues this week with above average temperatures as high pressure aloft remains over south Texas.

There will be a slight change this weekend as a trough of low pressure aloft swings across the central states and sends a weak cold front into south Texas. This will give us the possibility of rain from Saturday night through Monday but rain would be fairly isolated.

We'll have windy days all week and into the weekend with south-southeast winds of 20-25 during the afternoons. This will bring dew points up into the mid 70s and it will be very humid from Thursday through Saturday. Heat indices (feel's like temperatures) will reach as high as 115 degrees as temperatures reach into the low to mid 90s.

Nights will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

A weak cold front is expected to move into South Texas Sunday and stall near us. This will give us an opportunity for rain from Saturday night through Monday with the best chance early Sunday. At this time it doesn't look like we would see much rain with only widely scattered showers. We'll keep watching and will have updates.