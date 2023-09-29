Watch Now
Hot temps to end the week with rain on the way

With high pressure sitting directly above us, our temperatures will jump into the upper 90s
Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 08:48:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — Happy Friday!

We end the week on a hotter note, as high-pressure parks right above south Texas. This allows for our temperatures to rise to the upper 90s, so today will be the hottest of the week.

Winds will be a bit breezy with North winds and, later in the afternoon, East winds blowing 5 - 15 MPH.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're in store for a switch-up. High pressure that sits above us today will shift to the east, allowing some moisture in our area, which will help our rain chances into the weekend and early next week.

Have a great day and weekend!

