Hot temps rule the forecast; monitoring the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI — We had a round of late day showers and storms that moved through the Coastal Bend yesterday evening that dropped some spotty rainfall amounts of over an inch for some inland locations.

While we are under the control of upper-level high pressure, we’ll have a few disturbances round the edge of the high and bring in a few showers and storms towards South Texas. Combined with the afternoon seabreeze and heating of the day, some of the showers and storms could be heavy at times along with gusty winds.

While not everyone will participate in the rainfall, those who do could see brief heavy rainfall rates.

Otherwise, blazing hot and humid conditions are forecast to prevail for many.

We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics as the area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche is still very disorganized this morning. The National Hurricane Center has bumped up the 5-day probability of tropical formation to 70%. Most forecast models do bring the system in the northwestern Gulf and eventually up towards the Texas/Louisiana line. If this were the case, we’d stay on the dry side here in the Coastal Bend. There’s still a lot of uncertainty, especially since it has not formed into anything, and we’ll keep a close eye on it.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot & humid with some late afternoon isolated showers & storms…High: 95…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy and mild…Low: 74…Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday: A few more clouds, isolated showers and storms; overall blazing hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms; overall hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Keeping an eye on the tropics, mainly sunny and very hot; dangerous rip currents…High: 94…Wind: ENE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Keeping an eye on the tropics, hot, humid and sunny…High: 96…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, hot and humid with breezy conditions…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day! Remember, we’re in hurricane season so having a plan is always a great idea!