Hot, humid and windy the next few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are at 13 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher in Corpus Christi and it looks like we'll make it to 16 days before a break on Sunday as a weak cold front moves in.

We'll have hot, windy days through Saturday with south-southeast winds of 20-25 during the afternoons. Gusts will be as high as 40 mph Thursday and Friday.

Dew points will rise and it will be very humid from Thursday through Saturday. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach as high as 114 degrees as temperatures reach into the low to mid 90s.

Nights will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s inland to near 80 at the coast with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

The Saharan dust layer is forecast to move into south Texas Sunday into Monday producing hazy skies. There may be enough dust to bring the air quality down which could affect those with respiratory issues.

A weak cold front is expected to move into South Texas Sunday and stall near us. This will give us an opportunity for rain from Saturday night through Tuesday. At this time it doesn't look like we would see much rain with only widely scattered showers. Rainfall amounts are projected to come in at a tenth to half inch total. We'll keep watching and will have updates.