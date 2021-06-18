Watch
Hot, dry weekend with rising humidity

Higher seas and high rip current risk
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 18:24:46-04

Potential tropical cyclone 3 is forecast to briefly become Tropical Storm Claudette before making landfall in eastern Louisiana late Friday night. The Coastal Bend will see minor impacts from the storm this weekend with a high rip current risk and minor coastal flooding. Seas are expected to reach 4-6 ft. Saturday and occasionally up to 8 ft. Sunday. Those heading to the beach should use caution if going in the water and stay shallow this weekend.

Summer officially begins Sunday and it will definitely feel like it! Winds will stay light Saturday, from the south-southeast up to 12 mph but will increase Sunday. This will pump humidity into south Texas, causing the heat index to soar to near 110 degrees Sunday and 110-113 degrees Monday as daytime temperatures reach the low to mid 90s with abundant sunshine.

Increasing moisture with passing upper level disturbances will give us a chance of thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures stay in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies.

