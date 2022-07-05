Our usual summer heat and humidity continues as a dome of high pressure aloft dominates our weather. Without clouds or rain, our stretch of 90 degree or higher days will continue and we are currently at 41 consecutive days. Looking back at records, the most consecutive 90 degree days since 1942 was back in 2009 which lasted 95 days, ending September 4th.

The normal high temperature (averaged over 30 years from 1991 to 2020) climbs from 93 now to 95 on the 31st. Most days in the next week are expected to come in slightly above average.

Under mostly sunny skies, expect afternoon high temperatures to reach near 100 inland to the middle 90s in Corpus Christi, warming to the upper 90s toward the coming weekend. Overnight lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s inland to low 80s on the islands. South to southeast wind at 12 to 24 mph each afternoon will drop to 8 to 14 mph overnight.

Meantime, the Tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, remain quiet at this time and no development is expected in the next 5 days. Another plume of Saharan Dust is forecast to move across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean by early next week which could suppress tropical activity due to the dry air associated with the layer.