Hot and sticky weekend

High pressure aloft will build over south Texas through early next week. This is what we often refer to as the "heat dome" since temperatures under high pressure aloft heat up. Along with the heat, we'll have high humidity as dew points rise into the mid 70s.

The combination of heat and humidity will produce afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees inland and 98-105 closer to the coast. You'll want to slow down in this heat and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Nights will be breezy, mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. After some morning clouds, days will be mostly sunny, hot and humid and windy.

High temperatures will reach the mid 90s to near 100 inland, low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the low to mid 80s at the beaches.

Southeast winds will increase from near 15-20 mph in the morning to 20-25 mph in the afternoons. Sunday and Monday will be the windiest days with gusts as high as 40 mph.