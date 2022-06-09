Hot and humid into the weekend

The heat is on as high pressure aloft strengthens over south Texas, bringing temperatures up a few more degrees the next few days.

The southeast winds will continue to pump in humid air from the Gulf, keeping humidity high. Winds will increase this weekend and the humidity will rise a bit more.

This will give us prolonged period of dangerous heat through early next week. High temperatures will reach near 100 inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches.

The humidity and temperature combined will produce heat indices of 105-109 Thursday but will rise to 105-113 this weekend as winds increase.

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to arrive late this weekend which could give us a hazy sky with lower air quality.