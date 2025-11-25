CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Foggy start on Tuesday

Stray showers and windy on Wednesday

Chilly temps for Thanksgiving!

Any more rain on the way?

The Coastal Bend received a good drink of rain this weekend and it has definitely had a beneficial impact! Lake Corpus Christi saw a slight increase and many neighborhoods accumulated plentiful rainfall. While there may be a few stray showers between now and Thanksgiving, don't expect much measurable rain. Better rainfall is in the forecast this weekend as yet another cold front moves toward the Coastal Bend. Stay tuned for details on when, where, and how much rain we can expect!

Cooler weather ahead

Warm temperatures remain in the forecast as a weak cold front lingers nearby. Mostly cloudy skies and a few stray 'chispas' or stray showers can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. This cold front currently lacks 'help from upstairs' in the atmosphere; once upper-level support pushes this front completely through our area, temperatures will take a pleasant dip. You can expect 50s on Thursday morning and 70s by the afternoon. This is what's typical for this time of year, but since temps have been so warm as of late, you'll likely appreciate the 'fall feels' a little more.

HOLIDAY WEEK AHEAD: More rain and a brief cool-down are in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Patchy AM fog/mist, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: A few late-night showers possible

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: E/NE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful week!